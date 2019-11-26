Tips to protect scalp from getting itchy, dry in winter

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
scalp
5

Bhubaneswar: Due to cold weather, excessive dry heat scalp becomes dry. One may also experience some itch and tightness with a dry scalp.

 Here are some ways how to protect the scalp from being dry in winter-

Water intake: Drink at least eight glasses of water to improve your scalp health and future hair growth.

Related Posts

Less Sleep Can Increase Heart Disease Risk

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale From Nov 29 To Dec 2

Health Tips: Surprising Health Benefits Of Dry Fruits

Avoid using heat/ beauty treatments: Overuse of heat styling tools seeps all the moisture out of your hair and leaves it dry and brittle.

Regular oiling:  Give oil massage to the scalp regularly to moisturize the scalp and prevent it from getting dry.

Use proper shampoo: Shampoos containing sodium can be harsh on the scalp and further lead to dryness and itchiness.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Less Sleep Can Increase Heart Disease Risk

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale From Nov 29 To Dec 2

Health Tips: Surprising Health Benefits Of Dry Fruits

1 of 67