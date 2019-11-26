Tips to protect scalp from getting itchy, dry in winter

Bhubaneswar: Due to cold weather, excessive dry heat scalp becomes dry. One may also experience some itch and tightness with a dry scalp.

Here are some ways how to protect the scalp from being dry in winter-

Water intake: Drink at least eight glasses of water to improve your scalp health and future hair growth.

Avoid using heat/ beauty treatments: Overuse of heat styling tools seeps all the moisture out of your hair and leaves it dry and brittle.

Regular oiling: Give oil massage to the scalp regularly to moisturize the scalp and prevent it from getting dry.

Use proper shampoo: Shampoos containing sodium can be harsh on the scalp and further lead to dryness and itchiness.