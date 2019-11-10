Thunkapuri: The most attractive Odia cuisine in Bali Yatra

Cuttack: The most-awaited historical Bali Yatra always keeps its innovation and the perfect mark over the mouth-watering cuisines. Thunkapuri, the first dish to come to our mind which is exclusive only for this week-long fair in Silver City.

The owners of various sweets and food shops in the city put up stalls of Thunkapuri during Bali Yatra. The Thunkapuri is very much part of the festivities. This large-sized puri is eaten with traditional accompaniments such as Chhena Tarkari (paneer curry).

Thunkapuri stalls at the fair can be found on both the grounds of Bali Yatra. Special cooks are pressed in for the preparation of this food item during the week-long fair.

Indigenous delicacies from different parts of the State like Salepur’s Rasagola, Puri’s Malpua-Dalma to the traditional delicacies from other states like Punjab’s Sarson Ka Saag, Makkai ka Roti and Dal Makhani, Gujarat’s Dhokla, Fafda and Soyabean cutlets, Rajasthan’s Pav Bhaji, Ghevar, Jodhpuri mix chat, Churma ladoo, Mung Dal Halwa will also draw crowd in large numbers. But, Thunkapuri’s popularity will always keep the speciality of this historic festival.