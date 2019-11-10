Thunkapuri: The most attractive Odia cuisine in Bali Yatra

Twin CityFoods
By pragativadinewsservice
Bali Yatra
10

Cuttack: The most-awaited historical Bali Yatra always keeps its innovation and the perfect mark over the mouth-watering cuisines. Thunkapuri, the first dish to come to our mind which is exclusive only for this week-long fair in Silver City.

The owners of various sweets and food shops in the city put up stalls of Thunkapuri during Bali Yatra. The Thunkapuri is very much part of the festivities. This large-sized puri is eaten with traditional accompaniments such as Chhena Tarkari (paneer curry).

Related Posts

7th National Children’s Literary Festival at KiiT…

Basketball Boot Camp – Hoop Fun Organised in Bhubaneswar

Twin City: The World Looks Pretty When The Sky Is Pink

Thunkapuri stalls at the fair can be found on both the grounds of Bali Yatra. Special cooks are pressed in for the preparation of this food item during the week-long fair.

Indigenous delicacies from different parts of the State like Salepur’s Rasagola, Puri’s Malpua-Dalma to the traditional delicacies from other states like Punjab’s Sarson Ka Saag, Makkai ka Roti and Dal Makhani, Gujarat’s Dhokla, Fafda and Soyabean cutlets, Rajasthan’s Pav Bhaji, Ghevar, Jodhpuri mix chat, Churma ladoo, Mung Dal Halwa will also draw crowd in large numbers. But, Thunkapuri’s popularity will always keep the speciality of this historic festival.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

7th National Children’s Literary Festival at KiiT…

Basketball Boot Camp – Hoop Fun Organised in Bhubaneswar

Twin City: The World Looks Pretty When The Sky Is Pink

1 of 988