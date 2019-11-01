Thunderstorm, lightning alert for three Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for three districts in Odisha till 10.30 am.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal districts.

The weatherman further said thunderstorm activity will continue till 10.30 am today. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at some parts of the districts.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.