Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Seven Districts In Odisha

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm
13

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued thunderstorm warning for seven districts of Odisha.

The districts which are likely to be affected are Malkangiri, Raygada,  Koraput,  Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Related Posts

Confident Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams…

Odisha govt, J-PAL ink pact to boost anti-poverty programmes

Three Odisha MPs Appointed To Parliamentary Committees

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall are likely to occur over these districts between 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Confident Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams…

Odisha govt, J-PAL ink pact to boost anti-poverty programmes

Three Odisha MPs Appointed To Parliamentary Committees

1 of 5,468