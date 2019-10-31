Three Odisha MPs Appointed To Parliamentary Committees

New Delhi: Three Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha have been appointed in various committees of the Parliament today.

According to reports, MP Prasanna Acharya has been appointed as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Petitions Committee. Acharya has been also appointed as a member of the Ethics committee.

Acharya succeeded BJP’s Prabhat Jha as Petitions Committee’s Chairman as Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu today reconstituted eight House Committees.

Besides, MP Sasmit Patra was appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Privileges under Chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. He is also a Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on HRD and Member of Joint Parliamentary Committee on Office of Profit.

This apart, MP Dr Amar Pattnaik also appointed as the member of the Subordinate Legislation Committee of Rajya Sabha.