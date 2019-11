Bhubaneswar: Three IPS officers of 2018 batch today joined the Odisha Police after completing their training at Dehradun and National Police Academy at Hyderabad.

The three Odisha Cadre IPS officers are S Susree (Kerala), Nitesh Wadhwani (Uttar Pradesh) and Abhilash G (Tamil Nadu).

They met DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma at Camp Officer here. The DGP asked the officers to serve diligently and rise to the expectations of people.