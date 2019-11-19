Three cattle-laden pick-up vans seized in Jagatsinghpur, 5 held

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
cattle-laden pick-up vans
Representational image
6

Jagatsinghpur: Police on Tuesday busted an animal trafficking gang near Kathapola in Jagatsinghpur and rescued around 15 cattle from three pickup vans.

Besides, police have also arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Related Posts

Unidentified body found floating in pond in Balasore

Diarrhoea outbreak in Sonepur: Death toll reaches two

Sambalpur: Plus II College principal under Vig scanner

Acting on reliable inputs, police intercepted the three pick-up vans near Kathapola and conducted a search. During the search, cattle were found stashed in the vehicles. Following this, the vehicles were seized and as many as five persons were arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court, added sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Unidentified body found floating in pond in Balasore

Diarrhoea outbreak in Sonepur: Death toll reaches two

Sambalpur: Plus II College principal under Vig scanner

1 of 2,712