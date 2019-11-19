Three cattle-laden pick-up vans seized in Jagatsinghpur, 5 held

Jagatsinghpur: Police on Tuesday busted an animal trafficking gang near Kathapola in Jagatsinghpur and rescued around 15 cattle from three pickup vans.

Besides, police have also arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Acting on reliable inputs, police intercepted the three pick-up vans near Kathapola and conducted a search. During the search, cattle were found stashed in the vehicles. Following this, the vehicles were seized and as many as five persons were arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court, added sources.