The Reimagined Ginger In Bhubaneswar Unveiled

Bhubaneswar: Ginger announces the opening of their newly renovated and reimagined hotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This lean luxe hotel is in line with the brand’s new identity, reflecting contemporary and stylish interiors.

Deepika Rao, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Ginger said, “It is our pleasure to announce the launch of our reimagined Ginger Bhubaneswar, expanding the portfolio of lean luxe hotel in Eastern India. The design lends itself to creating experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smart.”

The rooms deliver a stay experience that combines aesthetics and functionality. The hotel also unveiled Café Et Cetera, it’s signature all-day diner and bar offering comfort food. The cuisine is a mix of global and local food.

The service style is designed around the “never stop” lifestyle of the target audience, enabling them to do more whether it is on-the-go breakfast or express laundry service. The redesigned spaces will bring together attractive public areas as well as spots designed for solitude, allowing the smooth transition from one to the other. They come alive with vivacious high energy glocal music.

JOI-Design, a renowned international interior design studio, has worked on the new design of the repositioned Ginger Brand.

About Ginger Hotels

GINGER is operated by Roots Corporation Limited which is a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). A revolutionary concept in hospitality, Ginger prides itself in its ability to enable its guests to switch seamlessly between work and play. Fortified with a pan India presence of 64 hotels across 44 cities including 15 under development, Ginger energizes enterprising Indians in their journeys with a hospitality experience that provides comfort and convenience.