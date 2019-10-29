Terrorist who killed truck driver in J&K neutralized

Anantnag: The terrorist who had killed the truck driver in Bijbehara was gunned down by Jammu Kashmir Police and security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir police said: “Police and Security Forces had launched cordon and search of the area immediately after the incident. Dead body of a suspected terrorist involved in shooting at the slain driver Narayan Dutt of Katra Jammu recovered. Identity being established”.

It is worth mentioning that another truck driver was killed on Monday in South Kashmir. Terrorists targeted the truck driver in Bijbehara, Anantnag. The fruit truck drivers were targeted by terrorists in recent past. This was the fourth such attack.