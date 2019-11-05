Supreme Court refuses to stay release of movie ‘Patnagarh’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refrained from putting a stay on the release of the upcoming movie ‘Patnagarh’ based on the parcel bomb blast at Patnagarh in Bolangir district in 2018.

A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices SA Bobde, S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari disposed of the petition observing that the petitioner should move the Censor Board within 30 days if she has any objection.

Notably, an application was filed by the wife of accused Punjilal Meher seeking a stay on the release of the film which was scheduled for November 8.

The much-awaited film derives its title from the small town of Patnagarh in Bolangir district where the parcel bomb explosion took place on February 23, 2018. Newlywed Soumya Sekhar and his grandmother Jemanani lost their lives while opening a parcel while Soumya’s wife Reema Rani survived with severe burn injuries in the blast. This movie was simultaneously shot in Odia, Hindi and Telugu.