Suicide attacks were planned in India by Islamic State-Khorasan: US official

Washington: The Islamic State-Khorasan, the South Asia-wing of the dreaded West Asian terror group, had planned to carry out a suicide attack in India in 2018.

According to Russel Travers, Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Office of Director of National Intelligence, that ISIS-K is the one that concerns the US the most among all other branches of the terror group.

He replied to a question by US Senator Maggie Hassan that “of all of the branches and networks of ISIS, ISIS-K is certainly one of those of most concern, probably in the neighbourhood of 4,000 individuals or so. They have attempted to certainly inspire attacks outside of Afghanistan. They attempted last year to conduct a suicide attack in India”.

Hassan, during her visit to Afghanistan and Pakistan in October, had said that she got a first-hand account of the concerns the US military faced over the rising threat of ISIS-K.

Travers had last week claimed that ISIS has more than 20 regional units across the globe, of which some use sophisticated technology like drones for their operations.