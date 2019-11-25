Students Pledge To Abide Traffic Rules In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of re-implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 in December, an awareness campaign was launched in the schools here to sensitise students and parents to obey traffic rules.

DG of Odisha Police Dr Satyajit Mohanty on Monday reached the Unit 6 Government High school in the city here and apprised the students about the traffic rules. Moreover, students pledged to follow road safety by signing on the pledge forms.

The campaign began simultaneously at almost every school in the city at around 10 am. It will conclude at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) where 20,000 students will take oath to follow traffic rules.