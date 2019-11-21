Students of KIIT School of Film & Media Sciences Bag National Honours

Bhubaneswar: Five students of School of Film & Media Sciences have achieved national acclaimed by winning a National Video Competition on IP Rights organized by IPRISM in association with the Government of India.

In this pan-India competition, Himanshu Katolkar came out on top bagging the 1st prize with cash prize of Rs. 25000 along with a trophy and citation. Taufique Rehman bagged 2nd prize with a cash prize of Rs. 15000. Students Puru Priyam stood fourth, Ankit Pattnaik ranked fifth and Arnab Maity came on sixth position.

Congratulating the winners, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, they have made the University proud by their achievements. The School has been achieving success at national and international level since its inception, he added.

Prof. Himansu Khatua, CEO, SFMS, SFT & SMC of KIIT congratulated the student winners for this fabulous achievement. He appreciated the continuous endeavour and guidance of the faculties Ajaya Kumar Mishra, Susanta Bahinipati and Ganeswara Mohapatra and staff towards this towering success of the students.