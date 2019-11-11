Students Depend On Polluted Stream As Primary School In Koraput Sans Potable Water Facility

Koraput: Over 50 students of a primary school at Garadamunda village under Dasmantapur block of Koraput district are depending on stream water as the school sans tube well in the premises.

“We are going from school to the nearby stream to collect drinking water. Though the stream is polluted, we have no other option”, the students said.

According to sources, the district administration has not taken any concrete steps to provide safe drinking water in the school after the State Public Health Department failed to dig a tubewell there long ago.

Children are unable to use toilets in the school as there is no water facility in the school and they are forced to relieve themselves in the open. Even the mid-day meal is being cooked with stream water, sources added.

“The stream, passing near the school wall, is very unhygienic and heaps of garbages flowing continuously have contaminated the water. As the school lacks proper drinking water facility, children are forced to consume water from the stream,” a villager said, on being asked.

Expressing dismay over the lackadaisical attitude of the district administration in addressing the basic need of the school, the villagers stated that despite repeated complaints the authorities concerned are yet to wake up from their slumber.

They said that the children sometimes develop serious health issues such as diarrhoea & food poisoning and the use of contaminated water from the polluted stream is the major reason behind this.

While the state government is spending crores of rupees for providing all basic facilities to schools across the state to boost the education sector, the most necessary drinking water issue of the Garamunda primary school is yet to be addressed by the district administration, the villagers complained, and further demanded that an alternate drinking water facility should be provided at the earliest.