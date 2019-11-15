Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Norms In Odisha From Dec 1

Bhubaneswar: Collection of hefty fines in case of violation of new traffic norms under amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 will be re-enforced from December 1 in Odisha.

State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed about the same today. “The fine collection which was relaxed a few days ago after implementation of the New Motor Vehicles Act from September 1 will once again be strictly enforced from December 1 in the state,” Behera said.

On September 9, keeping in view the public resentment which was reported from several parts of the state, particularly Bhubaneswar, on account of the enforcement of the provisions under amended MV Act, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik relaxed the traffic enforcement drive for three months.

Besides, the Transport Department was also directed to strengthen facilitation centres, open extra counters, conduct camps in public institutions so as to enable the motor vehicle users to update their compliance status.