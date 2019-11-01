Steel Plant Owner, Two Others Held For Receiving Stolen Pig Iron

Kalinganagar: Kalinganagar police today arrested three persons including the owner and manager of a Rourkela-based steel company for allegedly receiving stolen pig iron.

The accused persons have been identified as Manager of Shubha Steels company at Rourkela, Lichi Agarwal (61), truck owner Nagendra Singh’s son Narayan Singh (39) and the steel plant owner, Hanuman Khodaria (51).

According to police, two stolen pig iron-laden trucks were dispatched to Chhattisgarh from Mesco steel plant in Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur district on October 8.

“The truck driver, Sarabjit Singh of Gurdaspur in Punjab, however, unloaded the consignment at a steel company in Rourkela and fled to Punjab. Following this, Iron laden truck did not reach the destination. Subsequently, the transporting company owner, Tapan Kumar Sahoo lodged a police complaint with Kalinganagar Police Station regarding this matter,” said a police official.

Police later traced the mobile phone of one of the truck driver, Sarabjit Singh and managed to nab him from Punjab yesterday.

A case (197/2019) has been registered and the truck seized. The market value of the pig iron loaded in both the trucks worth Rs 13 lakh, the police said.

Kalinga Nagar police registered a case against the trio and forwarded them to court today. Police said that they are also trying to nab the other truck driver involved in the crime.