SRK’s birthday: Fans shower love for King Khan, Karan Johar pens special wish

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday rang in his 54th birthday and gathered outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai to wish and get a glimpse of the actor.

Despite rains, fans who arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states, waited outside the actor’s residence to personally wish him and pour lots of love.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54, greeted his fans and waved at them as they waited outside his residence, ‘Mannat’ to wish him.

With a lot of flying kisses, he also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday, Karan Johar took to social media to share many pictures of himself with the superstar. The filmmaker also wrote a heartfelt note calling SRK his older brother. The filmmaker thanked Shah Rukh for being there for him in tough times.

On work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screens for almost a year now as his last movie ‘Zero’ was released in 2018. However, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project come in soon.

Rumour has it that SRK may announce his new film on his birthday.