SRK’s birthday: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa gives a special dedication

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa, which at 829.8 metres is the tallest building in the world, made Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday special with a unique dedication.

The Burj Khalifa, is known to light up with special messages on special days – this time, it had a simple thought to relay: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan. As evening poured into the city and people gathered to watch the Dubai fountain dance its famous evening dance, they also saw the works appear, sparkling, against a backdrop of black.

The message was emblazoned along the 163-story building to mark the star’s 54th birthday, much to the delight of his fans around the world.

Fans hailed the accolade – the first of its kind on the super-high structure – as a “moment of pride” not just for the actor’s fanbase, but for all Indians. Many shared footage or photos of the Burj Khalifa and the message “long live King Khan!”

The Bollywood superstar is the face of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM)’s “Be My Guest” campaign where Khan invites people to be his “guest” in the city of sun, sand, and adventure.

SRK posted a short clip of the group on Twitter and thanked everyone for their good wishes.

Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Love you always… pic.twitter.com/b1mpW4Anl0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

