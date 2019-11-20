Sri Lanka President accepts Imran’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Colombo: The newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan, according to Pakistan High Commission.

Khan on Tuesday telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral victory and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the Sri Lankan President will travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka on Tuesday on an unannounced two-day visit. He became the first foreign dignitary to call on President Rajapaksa.