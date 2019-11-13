Speedster Trent Boult Traded To Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the trades of Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians for the 2020 season of the VIVO Indian Premier League.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Trent for the time he spent with us, and his contribution to the Delhi team. I wish him all the very best for his stint with Mumbai Indians which I am sure will be a successful one, said Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal.

Apart from Delhi, Trent Boult has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. The 30 year old has 38 scalps to his name across 5 seasons of the IPL. His standout season was in 2018 when he took 18 wickets from 14 games for the Delhi Daredevils.

Boult meanwhile, made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. The left-arm pacer has 38 wickets from 33 games at 29.47.

Under Ashwin’s leadership, KXIP played well in the first half of the past two seasons before losing steam in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019. Jagadeesha Suchith was traded to KXIP by DC to bag Ashwin’s services.

Previously in IPL, Ashwin has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin managed to win IPL twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011.