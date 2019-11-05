Special ‘No Ball Umpire’ for IPL, no ‘Power Player’ for time being

New Delhi: Before starting the upcoming IPL season, the IPL Governing Council (GC) has planned various new rules in the tournament.

The GC is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check “no balls” after a number of errors in the past few seasons led to heightened concerns about the quality of Indian match officials.

“If all goes well, during the next Indian Premier League, you could see another umpire apart from the regular umpires just to “observe” no-balls. The concept sounds weird, but this was among the issues discussed in the first IPL Governing Council meeting which was held here,” a senior GC member told media persons after the meet.

However, the talking point was having an exclusive umpire to check on the contentious front-foot and height no balls.

The GC chaired by former Test batsman Brijesh Patel met at the cricket headquarters to discuss a slew of issues including FTP window, availability of foreign players, FTP of Indian team and the possibility of franchises playing friendlies abroad.

There was a lot of hue and cry during the last IPL when some debatable decisions were taken with regards to front-foot no-balls.

India skipper Virat Kohli even had a heated word with Indian umpire S Ravi, who failed to spot a no-ball by Mumbai Indians’ Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, which proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during one of the IPL matches.

It is understood that the concept of having such umpires could be tried at any of the domestic tournament before a final call will be taken on it.

On the concept of ‘Power Player’, the official said: “The matter was discussed but there is too little time to implement during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which starts on Friday, November 8.” Sources close to the president had, in fact, said that there is no chance of implementing it for the time being.