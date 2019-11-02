South Africa stuns England to win Rugby World Cup for third time

Yokohama: South Africa clichéd the rugby World Cup for the third time by thrashing England side with two superbly-taken late tries with a convincing 32-12 victory on Saturday.

With the brutal defence and almost flawless place-kicking had been enough to see off an England side that had dismantled the double defending champion All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.

Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed in the last 15 minutes for South Africa’s first-ever tries in a World Cup final but six penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard had already put the Springboks firmly in charge.

While the tactics were as traditional as the dark green Springbok shirt, the team was far more representative of a multi-racial nation than those of 1995 and 2007 and Siya Kolisi became the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Flyhalf Farrell kicked four penalties for England but they were chasing the match all evening and hanging on doggedly trying to contain the rampant Springboks by the end.

The English had suffered a huge blow when prop Kyle Sinckler went off with concussion in the third minute leaving their scrum all but uncompetitive against the Springbok pack.

South Africa made the most of the weakness, winning a string of scrum penalties and taking a 12-6 lead into halftime whilst building a foundation that enabled their wingers to seal the victory in the last 15 minutes.