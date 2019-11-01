Snooping amounts to gross violation of rights: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said snooping into the phones of journalists and politicians has grave ramifications on national security.

Priyanka’s remarks come after WhatsApp said that Indian scribes and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

She tweeted: “If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security”.

Amid the controversy, the government asked the Facebook-owned messaging service to explain the breach and list out measures that have been taken to safeguard privacy of millions of Indians.