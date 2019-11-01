Snooping amounts to gross violation of rights: Priyanka Gandhi

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Snooping amounts to gross violation
5

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said snooping into the phones of journalists and politicians has grave ramifications on national security.

Priyanka’s remarks come after WhatsApp said that Indian scribes and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Related Posts

Schools shut in Delhi till Nov 5 for severe pollution

No ration to 20 Families for defecating in open in Ganjam

Odisha lawyers call off strike, likely to resume work from…

She tweeted: “If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security”.

Amid the controversy, the government asked the Facebook-owned messaging service to explain the breach and list out measures that have been taken to safeguard privacy of millions of Indians.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Schools shut in Delhi till Nov 5 for severe pollution

No ration to 20 Families for defecating in open in Ganjam

Odisha lawyers call off strike, likely to resume work from…

1 of 7,040