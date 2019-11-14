Smuggled gold worth over Rs 50L seized at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: The officers of Air Customs at BPI Airport in Bhubaneswar have seized smuggled gold worth over Rs 50 lakhs and arrested a person hailing from Kerala in this connection.

Acting on general intelligence, officers of Air Customs intercepted a passenger, hailing from Kozhikode in Kerala, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-31 on the night of Wednesday at 9.45 pm.

During frisking, gold weighing 1310.650 grams having 99.9% purity valued at Rs 52,02,923 was recovered, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Bhubaneswar stated in a press note.

Debashish Sahu, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Bhubaneswar has commended the efforts of customs officers and reiterated that the department is alert and vigilant to thwart any activity of smuggling or illicit trade through BPI Airport.