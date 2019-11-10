Six children die of unidentified disease in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At least six infants have reportedly died and several others were affected by an unknown disease at a village in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Malkangiri district in less than 15 days.

As per reports, a medical team rushed to MV-79 Tamanapalli village from Kalimela hospital.

Blood samples would be collected from the area to ascertain the exact cause behind the deaths. The disease was yet to be identified, CDMO informed.

The deceased children had initially complained of cold, fever and vomiting, and died a couple of days later, sources said.