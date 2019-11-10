Situation Report On Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ Impact In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Five districts of Odisha- Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj have been mostly affected while Jajpur district also affected to some extent due to Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner stated today.
According to the Odisha SRC, no human casualty has been reported but 11 large animals, 5 small animals and 50 poultry birds have been lost due to the cyclone. Besides, road clearance is complete in all the affected districts. NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service teams substantially assisted in cutting down the fallen trees and clearing the roads.
Following are the status of different sectors in the aftermath of the cyclone:
- Status of restoration of electricity: Out of total nearly 16 lakh consumers affected due to the cyclone six affected districts Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, electricity supply has since been restored to 15 lakh consumers (94%). Restoration of electricity is expected to be completed by 12th November, 2019.
- Restoration of Rural Piped Water Supply: As many as 653 Piped Water Supply (PWS) systems had suffered break down in the districts of Bhardak, Balasore and Kendrapada due to electricity disruption. Out of the same, 174 nos. of PWS have been restored after electricity restoration. Besides, 45 nos. of have been opeartionalised through Genset. Drinking water is being supplied in the remaining affcted areas through water tankers/ sitex tanks. Remaining PWSes are expected to be restored by 12th November.
- Evacuation and Shelter: As many as 8218 persons were evacuated in 5 districts namely Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts and placed in 91 shelters. All of them have in the mean time returned to their home.
- House damage: As per initial report, about 5500 houses have been damaged due to cyclone. Detailed assessment of house damage will be completed within a week.
- Crop damage: As per preliminary estimation, nearly 3 lakh hectare of crop area including horticulture crops have been affected out of which about 2 Lkah hectare have suffered crop loss to the extent of 33% and above. Detailed enquiry of crop damage by the Joint Teams comprising of Agriculture and Revenue Department officials are expected to be completed within a week.