Situation Report On Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ Impact In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Five districts of Odisha- Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj have been mostly affected while Jajpur district also affected to some extent due to Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner stated today.

According to the Odisha SRC, no human casualty has been reported but 11 large animals, 5 small animals and 50 poultry birds have been lost due to the cyclone. Besides, road clearance is complete in all the affected districts. NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service teams substantially assisted in cutting down the fallen trees and clearing the roads.

Following are the status of different sectors in the aftermath of the cyclone: