Singipur PEO suspended for misappropriation of funds

Ganjam: The district collector has placed under suspension a panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Singipur panchayat in Ganjam district for allegedly misappropriating funds.

According to sources, the accused PEO Ishak Pradhan, allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 4,43,228 meant for various development works in the panchayat.

The accused PEO will remain under suspension until he furnishes all the relevant facts pertaining to the money. He was also asked to do their duty at the office of the sub-collector during the suspension.