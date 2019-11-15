Siblings killed in road mishap in Jajpur

Jajpur: Two siblings were killed in a road mishap on NH 16 near Babrabati under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district this evening.

The deceased brother-sister duo has been identified as Aditya Mohanty and his sister Sasmita Mohanty of Kuakhia area of the district.

According to sources, both of them were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Locals rushed them to the nearest hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

On intimation, police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Police have registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

