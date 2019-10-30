Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani enter finals of Olympic Boxing Test event

Tokyo: Veteran world bronze-winner Shiva Thapa (63kg) was raced to the final with a hard-fought triumph along with Pooja Rani (75kg) at the Olympic Test event for boxing here on Wednesday.

In the morning session of the semifinals, Thapa, a four-time Asian medallist defeated Japan’s Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict.

Rani, the former Asian Games bronze-medallist, got the better of Brazil’s Beatriz Soares in a unanimous decision.

Both the pugilists had made the last-four stage without any preliminary contest owing to the small size of their respective draws.

The remaining three Indian boxers in fray Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg), Ashish (69kg), and Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) will fight their semifinal bouts in the evening session.