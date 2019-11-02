Shiv Sena will adhere to coalition dharma: Sanjay Raut

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Shiv Sena
0

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said it would adhere to the “coalition dharma”, a remark being viewed as softening of its stand towards the BJP.

Both the parties have not even started formal discussions even though the tenure of the current Legislative Assembly ends on November 8.

Related Posts

Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 10,000-cr relief for rain-hit…

Bhupinder Hooda appointed as Haryana Cong legislature party…

Koraput MP writes to Union Health Min, seeks new Medical…

Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters on Saturday: “The Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment”.

Raut had earlier said the Sena can get desired numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 10,000-cr relief for rain-hit…

Bhupinder Hooda appointed as Haryana Cong legislature party…

Koraput MP writes to Union Health Min, seeks new Medical…

1 of 7,049