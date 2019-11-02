Shiv Sena will adhere to coalition dharma: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said it would adhere to the “coalition dharma”, a remark being viewed as softening of its stand towards the BJP.

Both the parties have not even started formal discussions even though the tenure of the current Legislative Assembly ends on November 8.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters on Saturday: “The Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment”.

Raut had earlier said the Sena can get desired numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra.