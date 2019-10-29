Shiv Sena threatens BJP to resort to other options

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena are continuing to wrestle over the 50:50 formula for having the Chief Minister’s office, sources said.

The Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut warned the BJP that they have other options to follow if there was no amicable settlement of the issue.

Raut said Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth and added that they are not hungry for power.”We cannot murder democracy or teach moral lessons to everyone. Shiv Sena has always kept itself away from such kind of politics,” Raut said.