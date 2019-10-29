Shiv Sena threatens BJP to resort to other options

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Shiv Sena threatens
0

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena are continuing to wrestle over the 50:50 formula for having the Chief Minister’s office, sources said.

Related Posts

Terrorist who killed truck driver in J&K neutralized

Flipkart India witnesses loss of Rs 3,837 Cr in 2018-19

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice

The Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut warned the BJP that they have other options to follow if there was no amicable settlement of the issue.

Raut said Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth and added that they are not hungry for power.”We cannot murder democracy or teach moral lessons to everyone. Shiv Sena has always kept itself away from such kind of politics,” Raut said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Terrorist who killed truck driver in J&K neutralized

Flipkart India witnesses loss of Rs 3,837 Cr in 2018-19

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice

1 of 3,148