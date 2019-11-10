Shiv Sena ready to form government in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party is ready to form government in Maharashtra if no one is willing to take the responsibility.

Raut said that Congress is not the enemy of the state. He said all parties have differences on some issues. Sources said Congress MLAs have unanimously decided to support Shiv Sena to form the government in the state.

The BJP has 105 MLAs and has claimed support of a few independents and smaller parties. However, it is not clear whether it can achieve the simple majority mark of 145 in the 288-member house.

The Congress, meanwhile, has sent its 34 Congress MLAs to party-ruled Rajasthan over the fear of poaching.