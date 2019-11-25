Ship With 14,600 Sheep Aboard Capsizes Off Romania

Romania
Bucharest: Rescuers were struggling to save 14,600 sheep loaded on a cargo ship that capsized Sunday in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania.

As per reports, the ship bound for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia capsized shortly after leaving Romania’s Midia port for yet unknown reasons.

The crew of 20 Syrians and one Lebanese were rescued, together with 32 sheep. Rescuers supported by the military, police and divers were trying to tilt back the Palau-flagged ship and pull it to the port, informed sources.

