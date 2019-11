Mumbai: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s comeback directorial Shikara, described as “a love letter from Kashmir” will hit cinemas on February 21 next year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his Twitter.

New release date… Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s #Shikara – A love letter from #Kashmir to release on 21 Feb 2020… Produced by Vinod Chopra Films… Presented by Fox Star Studios. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

The film is produced by Vinod Chopra films and Fox Star Studios.