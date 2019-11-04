Sexual Harassment Slur: Kendrapara Co-Op Society President Detained

Kendrapara: Police last night have apprehended Kendrapara Credit Co-Operative Society president, Pramod Kumar Sahu, in connection with alleged harassment of a lady employee.

According to sources, a police team led by Additional SP B Gagarin Mohanty arrived at Sahu’s Baniamal-based residence late last night and detained him.

While he was immediately interrogated regarding the incident last night itself, on Monday morning he was taken to a hospital for a medical test.

He is likely to be produced in court today, sources said.

Notably, a lady employee of the cooperative society had approached the Town Police lodging complaint of sexual harassment by Sahu on April 30 this year. While initially, cops refused to file a case, the woman was forced to move to a sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court. Acting on the directives of the SDJM court, the Town Police registered a case three months later, sources said.