Sex Racket Busted In Bargarh, 4 Including Kingpin Arrested

Bargarh: Police have busted a sex racket operating in a house near Paikamal Gurukul Ashram in Bargarh district and rescued two girls including a minor engaged in flesh trade.

The matter reportedly came to light after one of the victims managed to escape and lodged a complaint at the police station in connection with the illegal flesh trade.

Acting on the complaint, a police team raided the house and arrested four accused including kingpin for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Besides, the cops have also seized some objectionable items from the house.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to find out whether more persons were involved in the racket.