Severed human leg found in nullah in Bhubaneswar

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Severed human leg
Bhubaneswar: A severed human leg was recovered from Barabari nullah under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar after some locals spotted it.

On being informed, Khandagiri Police then rushed to the spot and begun an investigation. Police suspect that some wild animal might have brought the severed leg from the nearby burial ground.

Besides, a search is underway to find other body parts in the nearby areas, if any. Police officials are searching for clues in the nearby burial grounds for further investigation.

Reportedly, police have sent the severed leg for autopsy.

