Khurda: Unidentified miscreants went on a looting spree at Atri village under Baghamari Police limits in Khurda district on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the matter came to light this morning after locals spotted their house ransacked. Later, the locals reached the police station and lodged a complaint alleging that miscreants looted as many as 15 houses in the village late last night.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.