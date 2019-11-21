Sensex Surges Over 300 Points

Mumbai: The Sensex surged to an all-time high level while the Nifty 50 index reclaimed its psychologically important level of 12,000.

The surge in the markets came on the back of gains in Reliance Industries. The index bellwether rose as much as 4.05 per cent to a fresh record high of Rs 1,571 after its telecom wing said it will also raise tariffs of telecom offerings a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced plans of raising tariffs from December.

Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and ICICI Bank also contributed to the gain in the benchmark indices. The Sensex rose as much as 346 points to hit a fresh record high of 40,816 and Nifty 50 index hit an intraday high of 12,039.