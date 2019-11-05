Sensex, Nifty Open Higher

Mumbai: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday over firm global cues and slightly better than expected earnings results so far.

Markets, however, turned choppy after opening in the green. At 9.39 a.m., the Sensex was up 20.59 points at 40,322.55. The Nifty was up 4.40 points at 11,945.70.

Yes Bank shares jumped nearly 5 per cent after marquee investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up nearly 1.3 core shares of the private bank.

The Indian rupee opened at Rs 70.79 a US dollar from its previous close of Rs 70.76, which was the five-week high owing to the positive cues.