Sensex, Nifty Open Higher

Business
By pragativadinewsservice
sensex
14

Mumbai: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday over firm global cues and slightly better than expected earnings results so far.

Markets, however, turned choppy after opening in the green. At 9.39 a.m., the Sensex was up 20.59 points at 40,322.55. The Nifty was up 4.40 points at 11,945.70.

Related Posts

Unified Payments Interface crosses 1 BN transactions in…

Legrand India flags off retail roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Amazon Partners With BookMyShow, Know More About The Deal

Yes Bank shares jumped nearly 5 per cent after marquee investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up nearly 1.3 core shares of the private bank.

The Indian rupee opened at Rs 70.79 a US dollar from its previous close of Rs 70.76, which was the five-week high owing to the positive cues.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Unified Payments Interface crosses 1 BN transactions in…

Legrand India flags off retail roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Amazon Partners With BookMyShow, Know More About The Deal

1 of 84