Senior IPS Officer Abhay is new Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has appointed senior IPS officer Abhay as the new Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday.

As per a notification issued by the Home Department: “1986-batch Odisha-cadre IPS Officer Abhaya, at present Director, SVPNPA, Hyderabad on Central Deputation, is appointed as Director General of Police, Odisha.”

As Shri Abhay is now working as Director National police Academy, IPS Officer Satyajit Mohanty will remain DGP in-charge till Shri Abhay joins, another official notification read.

As per the notification, Bijay Kumar Sharma, at present Director Fire Service, H.G. and C.D. holding additional charge of DGP, Odisha, has been transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department.

Besides, Sunil Roy, at present DG, Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Fire Services, H.G. and C.D, Odisha.

Moreover, IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty, at present Special DG, Prisons and Director, Correctional Services, has been transferred and posted as Special DG, Intelligence.