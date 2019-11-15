Senior Inspector Of Legal Metrology Lands In Vigilance Net

Paradeep: Vigilance officials on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at the office and houses of senior Inspector of Legal Metrology department in Paradeep and arrested him on graft charges. The accused officer has been identified as Bishrant Kumar Sethy.

According to vigilance, the anti-corruption wing intercepted Sethy at around 3:45 PM in front of his office at Madhuban in Paradeep. During interception, a sum of Rs 1,71,070 was found from the possession of Sethy, which he could not account for satisfactorily and subsequently arrested.

Acting on allegation against Sethy, the cops today conducted simultaneous raids at his rented residential house and office. Reportedly, the raid was underway till the last report came in.

Sethy was taking gratification from different fuel station owners, Kerosene Oil tankers for renewal of calibration certificates, the vigilance stated.

