Sena-NCP meet to end Maharashtra turmoil

Sena-NCP meet
New Delhi/ Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP leader Sharad Pawar at an undisclosed location in Mumbai relating to formation of government in Maharashtra.

The meeting took place after Arvind Sawant, the Sena’s only minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, resigned. This has signaled the end of party’s ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Observers said the decision to pull out its only minister from the central government was done to meet the key condition of the NCP to discuss an alliance in Maharashtra.

