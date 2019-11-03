Sena has support of over 170 MLAs in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has the support of over 170 MLAs in Maharashtra, senior leader of the party Sanjay Raut has claimed on Sunday.

His response comes days after BJP threatened President’s rule in Maharashtra due to ongoing standoff which has come in the way formation of next government in the state.

Raut, while speaking to media, claimed that his party has the support of more than 170 MLAs in Maharashtra. It could even reach 175, he said.

It may be noted here that Shiv Sena has been vehemently demanding sharing of Chief Minister’s post for two and half years.