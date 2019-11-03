Sena has support of over 170 MLAs in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Sena has support
0

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has the support of over 170 MLAs in Maharashtra, senior leader of the party Sanjay Raut has claimed on Sunday.

His response comes days after BJP threatened President’s rule in Maharashtra due to ongoing standoff which has come in the way formation of next government in the state.

Related Posts

Woman stages dharna in front of lover’s house in Ganjam…

Bengal CM urges Centre to probe snooping on scribes

2 children killed in Chhath puja stampede in Bihar

Raut, while speaking to media, claimed that his party has the support of more than 170 MLAs in Maharashtra. It could even reach 175, he said.

It may be noted here that Shiv Sena has been vehemently demanding sharing of Chief Minister’s post for two and half years.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman stages dharna in front of lover’s house in Ganjam…

Bengal CM urges Centre to probe snooping on scribes

2 children killed in Chhath puja stampede in Bihar

1 of 7,057