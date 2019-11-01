“Selectors serving tea”: Farokh Engineer Apologises After Anushka slams him

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has tried to clear the air over his ‘cups of tea’ comment which drew serious flak from Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and India’s chief of selectors MSK Prasad.

Farokh Engineer claimed that the Indian selectors were serving cups of tea to captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during the World Cup matches in England. He has now offered an apology to the Bollywood actress.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday put a strongly-worded statement saying that she will not allow her name to be dragged over things involving the Indian cricket team and her husband Virat Kohli.

The actor issued the statement after former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer dragged her name into a discussion on Indian selectors. On Thursday, Farokh Engineer had said that he saw one of the selectors “getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea” during a 2019 World Cup match in the UK.

Anushka called Engineer’s comments ‘ill intended lies’ and shared a scathing post on Twitter blasting such claims while Prasad termed the incidence as one of Engineer deriving ‘sadistic pleasure out of petty talk’.

