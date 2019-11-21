Section officer held for taking bribe in Gajapati

Gajapati: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught a section officer of Soil Conservation and Watershed Department here red-handed while accepting bribe.

The accused officer has been identified as Gita Khadia.

According to sources, Khadia had demanded Rs 5000 from Dimanchala Nayak, retired PD of Paralakhemundi Watershed department for processing his revised pension file. Following this, Nayak approached the anti-corruption wing office and lodge a complaint.

Based on the plaint, the sleuths today laid a trap and caught Khadia red-handed while accepting the gratification.

While a case has been registered against the accused officer, the amount has been seized, added sources.

