Second instalment of KALIA funds to be released in Nov

Bhubaneswar: The second instalment under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) will be disbursed to beneficiary farmers in November.

Odisha Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Saurabh Garg on Tuesday said that verification of beneficiaries has been completed in August.

“All eligible farmers will receive the second instalment of financial assistance under the KALIA scheme in November,” Garg told media persons here soon after a meeting with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.