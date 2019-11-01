Schools shut in Delhi till Nov 5 for severe pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government has shut schools till November 5 due to severe air pollution even as EPCA announced a state of Public Health Emergency.

However, there was no information if schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad will be closed due to the pollution.

The above mentioned regions are equally affected by the toxic haze surrounding the national capital.

Studies have confirmed that the present PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels are extremely dangerous and pose serious health hazards.

The ramifications of prolonged exposure are much higher for kids and the elderly. An alarming PM 2.5 levels of 904 was detected at Dwarka in Delhi.

 

