School teacher suspended for misbehaving with girl student in Balasore

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
School teacher suspended
Oupada: A teacher of Pandua UGME School under Oupada Police limits in Balasore district was suspended on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student.

As per reports, Sudam Charan Sethi, a teacher at the Pandua UGME School, had called a Class-VI girl student on the pretext of checking her answer sheets. During this, the accused teacher misbehaved and dragged the girl student with her dupatta.

Following this, the girl student’s father lodged a complaint against the accused teacher. Police have registered a case (75/19) against the accused teacher and started an investigation into the matter.

Based on the allegation, Block Education Officer Vijay Kumar Giri today placed the accused teacher under suspension, it was learned.

