SC pulls up Centre for not curbing pollution in Delhi

New Delhi: The situation of national capital is worse than emergency, the Supreme Court  observed this while hearing a petition on Delhi pollution.

Hearing the petition on the grave matter, justice Arun Mishra questioned the government about why Delhi is choking every year.

The highest court of the land said the right to breathe and access to clean air is a fundamental right of every citizen. It directed the government not to indulge in blame game and advised it not to continue this for long.

justice Mishra also observed that people of the region are losing precious years of their life due to uncontrolled air pollution.

The court also questioned why the government is allowing the burning of farm stubble and why there are no measures taken to end stubble burning.

 

